UW-Stout (WQOW)- Kids ages 12 to 15 are now welcome to walk in to the Dunn County Health Department's vaccine clinic at UW- Stout to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Children will need a parent or guardian for consent.

The clinic runs from 1p.m. until 6p.m. in the multipurpose room at the university's sports and fitness center on 13th avenue. Parking will be available in lots 4 and 29.