US vows to stand by ally Australia against China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is vowing to stand by Australia in its worsening trade and other disputes with China. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Australian counterpart on Thursday that the U.S. would “not leave Australia alone on the field” against China. Australia and China are in the midst of several major disputes as Beijing seeks to apply pressure on Canberra over commerce and influence. Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne both said that presenting a united front to China is key and called for a more thorough and complete investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in China in 2019.