Steel salutes host families, falls to Wilderness

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - There were plenty of hockey hugs to go around on Thursday night as Chippewa Steel players celebrated their billet host families during the final home game of the season.

During the first intermission, players presented flowers to the families that welcomed them into their homes during the North American Hockey League season.

Chippewa lost 6-2 to the Minnesota Wilderness. Jordan Cormier and Evan Tanos scored goals.

The Steel will skate at Janesville on Saturday to finish the season.