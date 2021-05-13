Scotland: 2 held for migration breaches freed after protest

LONDON (AP) — Two men detained by British immigration officials in Glasgow have been released after a seven-hour standoff between hundreds of protesters and Scottish police. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon slammed the “unacceptable” action Thursday by Britain’s Home Office to detain the Indian men, especially as it came during celebrations for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an area hit by the pandemic. The Home Office said the men were detained “in relation to suspected immigration offences” and had been released on bail. Police Scotland said they were released “to protect the safety, public health and well-being” of all involved. Britain’s immigration rules have long been criticized by lawyers and human rights groups.