Rusk County crash leaves one dead, one injured

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A rollover crash in Rusk County sent one man to the hospital, and killed another.



According to the Wisconsin DOT, it happened on Tuesday at 3:47 p.m. on U.S. Highway 8 and Log Cabin Road, near Weyerhaeuser.



Authorities say 80 year old James Mrozek of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota was driving west on Highway 8 and crossed over the center line. The vehicle then went into a ditch and hit a tree and power pole, and rolled.



Mrozek was airlifted to an Eau Claire hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



His passenger, 70 year old David Larson of St. Cloud, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Larson was not wearing a seatbelt.



The crash is still under investigation.