Restored Richard Wright novel hits bestseller lists

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 60 years after his death, Richard Wright is again a bestselling author. And he’s very much in line with the present. Wright wrote the short novel “The Man Who Lived Underground” in the 1940s. It was never published in full until this spring. It’s the surreal but credible story of a Black man who is tortured by police into confessing to a double murder he didn’t commit. He escapes into the city’s sewer system. Released by the Library of America, “The Man Who Lived Underground” has reached bestseller lists including The New York Times.