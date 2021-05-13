Regis outduels New Richmond in tennis shootout, other prep scores

Regis outduels New Richmond in tennis shootout, other prep scoresUpdated
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Regis was 6-0 to begin the season and faced a big test against an old rival this afternoon in New Richmond, but they held on to stay undefeated with a 4-3 victory.
Regis and New Richmond have battled for years, and some extra bragging rights were on the line Thursday with the Tigers headed to the Big Rivers Conference next season.
Alex Erickson took #1 singles for Regis, but the Tigers won three other singles matches. Regis however dominated the doubles action to win by one point.
OTHER PREP SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
- Eau Claire North 10, Chippewa Falls 8 (8 innings)
- Altoona 5, Stanley-Boyd 3
- Boyceville 6, Elk Mound
- Thorp-Gilman 9, McDonell 5
- Bloomer 15, Cameron 0 (5 innings)
- Regis 4, Fall Creek 0
- Cumberland 6,
- Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rice Lake 6
- Mondovi 15, Glenwood City 5 (6 innings)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
- Altoona 10, Stanley-Boyd 0 (6 innings)
- Fall Creek 24, Regis 3 (5 innings)
- Cumberland 0,
- Hayward 15, Barron 9
- Chippewa Falls 7, Eau Claire Memorial 1
- Bloomer 4, Cameron 0
- Independence-Gilmanton 0, Immanuel 5 (Game 1)
- Independence-Gilmanton 2, Immanuel 3 (Game 2)
- Cadott 6. Osseo-Fairchild 4
- McDonell 14, Thorp 3 (5 innings)
- Elk Mound 7, Boyceville 5
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
- Eau Claire Memorial 6, Eau Claire North 0 - Game recap here
- Hayward 1, Regis-McDonell 0
- Hudson 10, Superior 0
- Assumption 6, Altoona-Fall Creek 0
- Menomonie 4, Chippewa Falls 0
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Dairyland Conference Small - Boys Meet
- Alma/Pepin - 64
- Eau Claire Immanuel - 44
- Independence/Gilmanton 36
Girls Meet
- Eau Claire Immanuel - 45
- Alma/Pepin - 42
- Independence/Gilmanton 40
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Big Rivers Conference Meet/Rice Lake Invitational - Team Scores
- Eau Claire Memorial - 299
- Hudson - 313
- River Falls - 315
- Superior - 321
- Rice Lake - 322
Individual Scores
- Bennett Swavely (Hudson) 69
- Ben Christenson (Memorial) 72
- Braeden Resnick (Rice Lake) - 72
- Will Schlitz (Memorial) 75
- Liam Sather (Memorial) 76