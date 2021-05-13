Regis outduels New Richmond in tennis shootout, other prep scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Regis was 6-0 to begin the season and faced a big test against an old rival this afternoon in New Richmond, but they held on to stay undefeated with a 4-3 victory.

Regis and New Richmond have battled for years, and some extra bragging rights were on the line Thursday with the Tigers headed to the Big Rivers Conference next season.

Alex Erickson took #1 singles for Regis, but the Tigers won three other singles matches. Regis however dominated the doubles action to win by one point.

OTHER PREP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Eau Claire North 10, Chippewa Falls 8 (8 innings)

Altoona 5, Stanley-Boyd 3

Boyceville 6, Elk Mound

Thorp-Gilman 9, McDonell 5

Bloomer 15, Cameron 0 (5 innings)

Regis 4, Fall Creek 0

Cumberland 6,

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rice Lake 6

Mondovi 15, Glenwood City 5 (6 innings)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Altoona 10, Stanley-Boyd 0 (6 innings)

Fall Creek 24, Regis 3 (5 innings)

Cumberland 0,

Hayward 15, Barron 9

Chippewa Falls 7, Eau Claire Memorial 1

Bloomer 4, Cameron 0

Independence-Gilmanton 0, Immanuel 5 (Game 1)

Independence-Gilmanton 2, Immanuel 3 (Game 2)

Cadott 6. Osseo-Fairchild 4

McDonell 14, Thorp 3 (5 innings)

Elk Mound 7, Boyceville 5

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Eau Claire North 0 - Game recap here

Hayward 1, Regis-McDonell 0

Hudson 10, Superior 0

Assumption 6, Altoona-Fall Creek 0

Menomonie 4, Chippewa Falls 0

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Dairyland Conference Small - Boys Meet

Alma/Pepin - 64 Eau Claire Immanuel - 44 Independence/Gilmanton 36

Girls Meet

Eau Claire Immanuel - 45 Alma/Pepin - 42 Independence/Gilmanton 40

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Big Rivers Conference Meet/Rice Lake Invitational - Team Scores

Eau Claire Memorial - 299 Hudson - 313 River Falls - 315 Superior - 321 Rice Lake - 322

Individual Scores