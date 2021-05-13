Radical rabbi’s followers rise in Israel amid new violence

JERUSALEM (AP) — In the 1980s, Rabbi Meir Kahane’s violent anti-Arab ideology was considered so repugnant that Israel banned him from parliament and the U.S. listed his party as a terrorist group. Today, his disciples march through the streets of Jerusalem and other cities by the hundreds, chanting “Death to Arabs” and attacking any that cross their path. His admirers in parliament are allied with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and one has become a fixture on Israeli TV. Their role in a wave of communal violence this week has shocked many Israelis. But Arab citizens of Israel say they are the natural outgrowth of a discriminatory regime.