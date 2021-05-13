Prosecutors in LA announce sweep in fentanyl overdose deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities in Los Angeles say they have arrested at least 10 suspected drug dealers accused of selling fentanyl and other opioids that led to overdose deaths. The acting U.S. attorney scheduled a news conference Thursday to announce cases resulting from a Drug Enforcement Administration task force looking into overdose deaths. Authorities say there has been an increase in fentanyl overdoses in Southern California. A federal prosecutor’s spokesman says the arrests are aimed at warning the public about buying pharmaceuticals without a prescription and serve as a warning to dealers that they could face stiff consequences if a buyer overdoses.