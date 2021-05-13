Precipitation deficit goes back to the beginning of last year

Patchy frost again was present in Western Wisconsin, but low temps were again just slightly warmer than yesterday with most spots staying above freezing. Menomonie hit the freezing mark and Black River Falls fell into the 20s. Eau Claire up through Chetek and Rice Lake all had lows of 34.

For tonight, there are no Frost Advisories or Freeze Warnings in effect in the Chippewa Valley for the first time in about ten days. Frost Advisories tonight are just northeast of us in northeast Wisconsin.

High temps took another step up as well with several spots, including Eau Claire, making it up to or even exceeding the 70 degree mark. So while the lows were about 10 degrees below average, the highs were a couple degrees above.

Temps are able to make these big daily swings partly because of how dry the air and ground has been. Since water/water vapor requires more energy to change temperature and thus takes longer to warm and cool, the lack of it allows for faster warming and cooling.

That's really showing up on our year-to-date precipitation analysis. Eau Claire has only picked up just over half of the average precipitation, which is currently over 4" below average.

The bigger problem is it's not just been this year. Last year ended nearly 3 1/3" below average. When added together, the past 16.5 months since the beginning of 2020 is over 7 inches of precip below average. For perspective, the 34.30" precipitation in the past 16.5 months is just over an inch above what Eau Claire averages in one year (32.99"). This means that we're missing about 4 months worth of precipitation since January 1, 2020.

There was enough moisture for clouds to form this afternoon, but not much else. Even as rain chances approach us tomorrow, a lot of it will evaporate as it moves into our dry air before it reaches the ground. As such, the radar will likely show rain beginning early afternoon, but drops probably won't reach the ground until at least late evening.

The best chance for rain will be overnight into mid Saturday morning, but less than 1/4" will accumulate for most. There's a chance for some isolated showers, possibly with thunder to pop up Saturday afternoon, but that will only add another quick 1/10" to 1/4" for those few spots.

More isolated showers are possible Sunday, but chances all weekend exist for less time than we'll be dry, so have an umbrella or place to go during these isolated showers, but don't cancel outdoor plans as there will be plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors.

Sunday will be warmer than Saturday as a warm front passes mostly dry, with highs approaching 80 likely early next week. Following that, only a couple more slight chances for rain are in the extended forecast.