Political turmoil returns as Nepal suffers worst COVID surge

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Political turmoil has returned to Nepal as it experiences its worst COVID-19 surge. Hospital beds and oxygen are running short, and people are angry at politicians. A plumber trying to buy food for his family during a lockdown said “leaders have failed us again while people are dying in their homes, street and hospital parking lots.” Khadga Prasad Oli became prime minister in 2018 with strong parliamentary support, but splits in his party helped push him out of office. Forming a new government is likely to take weeks. Meanwhile, Nepal is seeing daily highs in infections and deaths. Yet the caretaker government isn’t in a position to make major decisions to bring the country through the crisis.