Packers add QB depth with Bortles as Rodgers saga continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed Blake Bortles as they attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains uncertain. Rodgers and 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love had been the only two quarterbacks on Green Bay’s roster. Rodgers has reportedly indicated he doesn’t want to return to Green Bay. General manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft that “we’ll add a third arm and maybe a fourth arm as we go through.”