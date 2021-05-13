Officials: Tiny uptick in 2020 military sex assault reports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says reports of sexual assaults across the military increased by a very small amount in 2020. In that year troops were largely locked down for months as bases around the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual report was released Thursday and showed that sexual assault reports involving service members went up by about 1%, compared with the 2019 totals. The Army and Marine Corps saw slight increases in the number of reports, while the Navy and Air Force saw small decreases.