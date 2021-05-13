Minnesota Twins allowing full stadium starting July 5

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - In less than two months' time, Target Field in Minneapolis could be bursting at the seams with fans.

The Twins organization announced that beginning July 5, 100% attendance will be allowed at its home ballpark.

The team will take a gradual approach to get to that number. The rest of the home games this month will operate at up to 60% capacity. In June, that number will be 80%.

The move comes after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced steps to eliminate COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our fans are what make baseball great, as they truly transform Target Field into our home ballpark, and a day or evening at the Twins game into lifelong memories,” said club President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “To that end, we are grateful that our state and region continue to be on a path toward improved health and a return to normalcy, and we are absolutely thrilled to begin our measured, responsible and safe ramp up to 100 percent capacity at the ballpark. We look forward to continue bringing our community together through Twins baseball this season, and we cannot wait to see – and hear – a full house at Target Field.”

Beginning May 14, there will no longer be any physical distancing requirements at Target Field; however, fans ages 2 and older will still be required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times, except when eating or drinking.

On Wednesday, both the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers announced they were increasing attendance to 50%.