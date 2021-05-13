Minnesota House to take up cannabis bill in historic vote

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota House will vote on a proposal to legalize marijuana use for adults and expunge minor marijuana convictions on Thursday — the first time either chamber has ever voted on legalization. The legislation made its way through a dozen committees stops this legislative session before it’s expected to head to the House floor for a vote Thursday afternoon. Passage of the bill in the Democratic-controlled House is all but assured, thought it’s not expected to get a vote in the GOP-controlled Senate. Longtime proponents of recreational marijuana say passage in the House alone is a heartening step towards legalization.