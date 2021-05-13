Mexico’s Caribbean coast at “imminent risk” of lockdown

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast says his state is at “imminent risk” of returning to lockdown as coronavirus cases there rose steadily. Gov. Carlos Joaquin said the state of Quintana Roo has seen five weeks of increases in cases. It was unclear if increased tourism around Easter played a role in the rise. The state depends on tourism for 87% of its economic activity, and has instituted no travel bans or testing requirements. Mexico has never enforced a strict, European-style lockdown, but the state currently allows some businesses like hotels and restaurants to operate at reduced capacity.