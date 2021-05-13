Mexico, US stress attacking cartels’ business models, guns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A security meeting between Mexican and U.S. officials has stressed attacking drug cartels’ business interests, the guns they use and the addictions they profit from. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Thursday that the talks proved that a good relationship exists between the administrations of U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. However, there have been apparent frictions between the two countries. López Obrador has implemented a policy of avoiding confrontations with the cartels, and imposed limits on foreign law enforcement agents working in Mexico. The talks stressed intelligence work, which has long been Mexico’s weak point.