Memorial dominates North 6-0 in girls soccer showdown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Old Abes girls soccer squad had not yet played on home grass until Thursday, but that didn't stop them from pulling out a dominant 6-0 win against their crosstown rivals at Eau Claire North.

The Huskies visited Memorial Thursday evening with hopes to win big, but the Old Abes came to play. Jaiden Ivey scores first, followed by a rebound header from Claire Shinners later in the first half to give Memorial the lead at the break.

The Old Abes busted it open in the second frame, scoring four more goals, including a moonshot goal over the keeper's head from Shelby Wille, and a center pass that hit the far post and in from Greta Steines. She said after the game that her goal was unintentional. It was a dominant performance possession-wise from the Old Abes, a refreshing sight after some early season struggles.

"It's been kind of an interesting start to the season not having non-conference games initially," said Olivia Hanson, Old Abes head coach. "But we've definitely found our groove, so getting some goals like that, six goals feels really good."

"It feels great," said Greta Steines, Old Abes Midfielder. "We've been talking a lot about this crosstown showdown, and being able to get a win tonight was good."

Memorial moves to 3-1-1, while North falls to 0-4-2.