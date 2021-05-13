Man facing federal charge in Minnesota bank hostage case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of holding five employees hostage during a more than eight-hour standoff at a Minnesota bank is now facing a federal charge. Ray R. McNeary, 35, was charged earlier in state court for the May 6 incident at a Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud, located about 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northeast of the Twin Cities. Authorities say the standoff began when the suspect came to the bank and was disgruntled about a prior transaction. Court documents show that McNeary held a pair of scissors against the bank manager’s neck and back on several occasions. All of the hostages were either released or escaped. McNeary, of Waite Park, Minnesota, is charged in federal court with one count of bank robbery. He faces 25 years in prison.