Lawyer: ‘Tiger King’s’ Jeff Lowe willing to give up big cats

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — An attorney for Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife says the couple is wiling to give up their big cats to resolve a Justice Department civil complaint against them over the animals’ care. The comments from attorney Daniel Card came during a hearing where a judge found the couple in contempt for violating a previous order regarding the big cats. Card says the Lowes “want out completely.” Jeff Lowe took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from founder Joe Exotic in 2016. The civil complaint, filed in November, accused the Lowes of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act.