L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s temporary location opens

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The main L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is currently closed due to renovations, but its temporary location is now open on Mall Drive.

Many of the library's normal services are running, including appointment-free walk-in visits.

The temporary library also offers youth services and reference departments that can answer reader advisory questions.

Library officials say that they're happy to get back to some normalcy.

"We are so happy to be open," said Paula Stanton, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library's circulation manager. "It's really nice to be open to in-person visits, too. We get to see the lovely smiling faces of our customers. Everyone is excited to be in, and get to come in and browse the shelves, and feeling like they have returned to normal a bit."

The library's capacity is 48 people, and customers are encouraged to keep their visits as brief as possible.

