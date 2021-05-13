Jewish group condemns ‘pure antisemitism’ in German protests

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leading Jewish group has sharply condemned protests in front of a synagogue in the western city of Gelsenkirchen as “pure antisemitism.” The Central Council of Jews in Germany on Thursday tweeted a video of dozens of protesters waving Palestinian and Turkish flags and yelling expletives about Jews. The group tweeted: “Jew hatred in the middle of Gelsenkirchen in front of the synagogue. The times in which Jews were cursed in the middle of the street should have long been over. This is pure antisemitism, nothing else!” Several German cities including Berlin, Hamburg and Hannover, have seen anti-Israeli protests. At least two synagogues were attacked and several Israeli flags were torn down and burned since the latest eruption of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.