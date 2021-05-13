GoFundMe created in memory of Cadott mother, son killed in crash

CADOTT (WQOW) - Money is being raised in memory of a Cadott mother and son who were killed in a crash earlier this week.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Cammi and Isaiah Kelch's family, to create a memorial bench in their honor.



According to the fundraiser page, organizers hope that the Kelches' names live on and are remembered by the people who enjoy the memorial.



As of Thursday evening, the GoFundMe is over half way to their goal of $2,000.



The page says any remaining funds will be put into an account for Isaiah's brother.