Fire destroys car outside gas station in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A vehicle caught fire in the parking lot of the Holiday Gas Station off Highway 93 in Eau Claire Thursday late afternoon.



The three occupants of the vehicle heard a noise as they drove on Interstate 94 and took the nearest exit to see what the noise was. After parking, they exited the vehicle as it went up in flames. All three told News 18 they were uninjured.



Firefighters received a call around 5:30 p.m. for a fully engulfed vehicle fire with exposure to the building, and potentially the fuel pumps. Eau Claire Fire Department Lieutenant Shawn Abrahamson said they were able to smother the fire with foam quickly, preventing the fire from spreading.







