Ex-Maldives president flies to Germany to treat blast wounds

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, who was critically wounded in an explosion, has been released from the hospital and flown to Germany for further treatment. Nasheed was wounded in the blast last week that authorities blamed on Muslim extremists. Two of his bodyguards and two apparent bystanders, including a British citizen, were also wounded. Three out of four suspects have been arrested. Nasheed underwent surgeries to his head, chest, abdomen and limb. On Thursday, ADK Hospital in Male said Nasheed was released and was traveling overseas for rehabilitation and recovery. His brother said Nasheed flew to Germany. He was the first democratically elected president of the Maldives but resigned amid protests in 2012, and is currently speaker of Parliament.