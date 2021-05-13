Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — Television personality Chrissy Teigen has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online several years ago. Teigen tweeted Wednesday that she was, in her words, “an insecure, attention seeking troll” when she urged the 16-year-old Stodden to end their life. Stodden identifies as non-binary and uses the pronoun “they.” The harassment occurred in 2011 and 2012, when Teigen was in her mid-20s. Her harassment came amid intense media attention on Stodden for marrying a 51-year-old man. The union led to appearances by Stodden on several reality TV shows. The two divorced last year. Teigen now has a following of more than 13 million on Twitter and is married to superstar John Legend.