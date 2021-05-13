CDC says if you are vaccinated you no longer need a mask, even indoors

(WQOW) - If you are vaccinated against COVID-19, you no longer need to wear a mask regardless if you are inside or outside.

The new recommendation excludes buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The CDC says if your immune system is compromised you will want to talk to your doctor about what to do.

Health officials say if you are not vaccinated you should get vaccinated right away but in the interim wear a mask because you are a risk to yourself and others.

Once you are fully vaccinated, you can "ditch your mask," according to the CDC.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, says the long-awaited change is thanks to millions of people getting vaccinated -- and based on the latest science about how well those shots are working.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker