Brothers recovering after motorcycle crash

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two Eau Claire brothers are recovering after being seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a car.

"I called him, he didn't answer. Twenty minutes went by, I called him again, and the hospital answered," said Kimberly Carter, Dylan's mom.

On Saturday, Kimberly Carter found out her 21-year-old son Dylan Johnson and his 15-year-old brother Jesse Johnson, a student at North High in Eau Claire, were in a crash.

"She basically told me there wasn't much she could tell me at that point. Just that they were being rushed in with major trauma," Carter said.

Jesse is recovering at a hospital in Rochester. Dylan is at Mayo Clinic Health Systme in Eau Claire.

Both brothers have head and neck fractures and a slew of other injuries.

"Jesse's right shoulder is broken. Dylan has face fractures and they had to sew his ear back on and Jesse sustained a lot of internal injuries," Carter said.

To help pay for medical bills and hotel stays, friends and family started a GoFundMe page.

"They're the most caring, funniest, most outgoing people that you will probably ever meet. They are absolutely amazing," said Skyler Henkel, Dylan's friend and fundraiser organizer.

"Dylan and Jesse mean the world to me. Jesse is not my biological son, but he's my son, too," Carter said.

Carter said Jesse will probably be in a wheelchair for a while, and knowing the boys are still in pain is taking a mental toll on their loved ones.

"It's very hard, especially not being able to see him. It's very rare that we don't talk on a daily basis or even see each other. So it's been very difficult. I've been kind of an emotional roller coaster, but it is what it is," Henkel said.

However, a flood of support has come from all over the state, like Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, Eau Claire and Lake Hallie.

"Dylan and Jesse, we love you very much. You have a huge support system behind you," Carter said. "With Rob and I, we would like to thank our entire community, the state, and every one of you guys. You guys have been warriors and you've helped us tremendously."

At this time, the family does not know when the boys can be released from the hospital.

On Friday, May 14, they're having a fundraiser at the bar "My Office" in downtown Eau Claire and a bigger one on June 26.

"My Office" will be donating 20% of all proceeds to the family that night starting at 6 p.m.

On June 26, they will be hosting a large Lake Hallie Pub Crawl and silent auction. This will include Slim's, Heartbreakers, Lake Hallie Sportsman's Club, Hallie Bar & Grill and Thirsty Badger with thet ime to be determined.

This will be both indoors and outdoors, and Erberts & Gerberts will be supplying sandwiches. All silent auction items are from Wisconsin businesses and individuals within the community. They are still accepting baskets, crafts, certificates, etc. at this time to use as an auction item.

They ask that sponsors and donation offers be emailed to Fundraising4DylanAndJesse@outlook.com