Blues host the Wild after shutout victory

Minnesota Wild (35-15-5, third in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-20-9, fourth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -102, Wild -118; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Minnesota Wild after the Blues shut out Minnesota 4-0. Ville Husso earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after recording 31 saves.

The Blues are 26-20-9 in division games. St. Louis has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 77.5% of opponent chances.

The Wild are 35-15-5 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has scored 177 goals and ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 27.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 38 assists and has 55 points this season. Ryan O’Reilly has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Jordan Greenway leads the Wild with 25 total assists and has 31 points. Kevin Fiala has seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (lower-body), Jake Walman: day to day (covid-19), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Wild: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.