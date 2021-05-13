Barron County fatal motorcycle crash victim identified

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of the man killed after his motorcycle crashed in Barron County Wednesday.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, 63 year old Richard Knoll of Rice Lake was going north on Highway 53 around 3 p.m. Wednesday between Chetek and New Auburn.



He went off the road, causing him and his passenger, 72 year old Lois Allen, also of Rice Lake, to be thrown from the motorcycle.



Allen was flown to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.



The crash is still under investigation.