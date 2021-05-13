Arizona Senate Republicans sign lease to continue vote audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Senate have signed a lease to continue their slow-moving audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County. The Senate and its contractors had rented the Veterans Memorial Coliseum through Friday but only got through a fraction of the 2.1 million ballots they are recounting. The old arena is booked for high school graduations next week. The ballots, computers and other equipment will be stored elsewhere at the state fairgrounds. The Senate will regain access to the coliseum on May 23 and have it through the end of June. Republicans are recounting ballots in Arizona’s largest county and looking into baseless conspiracy theories suggesting there were problems with the 2020 election.