Albanian tries to set himself on fire at Eid al-Fitr prayers

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say a man tried to set himself on fire during Muslim prayers for Eid-al-Fitr in the capital Tirana. A 40-year old identified only by the initials B.G. had poured gasoline over himself and entered the Skanderbeg Square, according to a statement on Thursday. Muslim believers praying at the square stopped him and police took him away, adding that they were investigating the reasons for his act. The Muslim Community said the man was not a Muslim believer. Thousands of people had gathered to pray for Eid al-Fitr at the square on Thursday at the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting.