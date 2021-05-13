A few small chances for rain won’t improve drought conditions

The pleasant spring weather won't waiver much over the forecast period, but that comes with potential problems. Drought conditions continue to worsen and with our few small rain chances, there's no relief in sight.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Our large region of high pressure will continue to slide east which will introduce a nice southerly breeze at 8 to 15 mph.

We'll hold onto these warm temps into the weekend. Friday will become cloudy in the later afternoon. A slight chance for a few isolated showers will be possible after 6 pm.

Overnight, a few scattered showers will keep it cloudy into Saturday. Then, we'll see a break from rain chances until Sunday evening.

Eau Claire is currently down over 3 inches of rain for the spring season and almost 4 inches down on calendar year rainfall. Drought conditions are increasing across southern Wisconsin.

There is an elevated fire risk Thursday due to the dry conditions along with very low relative humidity and breezy winds.

Above average temperatures move in after the warm front Sunday night which will give us a shot at the upper 70s. We may even sneak a few 80s in there next week.