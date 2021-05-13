12-15 Pfizer rollout begins, Chippewa Falls High School student receives first dose

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Over the course of the pandemic, it has become apparent from health officials that the coronavirus is easily transmissible by young adults and teens. Starting Thursday 12 to 15 year-olds have become part of the solution to that problem, as the CDC and FDA gave the recommendation on Pfizer's vaccination for their age group, giving one Chippewa Falls High School student the relief of a lifetime.

When asked if it the shot was scary, 15 year old Chippewa Falls High School freshman, Harley Martin said "No, just normal."

Today she returns to a new kind of normal.

"Get back to normal life, instead of being in such a bubble," said Harley.

Harley has cerebral palsy and Crohn's disease, meaning she is considered in a high risk group for the coronavirus. And for a time, it meant major life changes.

But Thursday that changed. Harley was the first one in her age group to enter Marshfield Clinic this morning to receive her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"Its safe and it's effective," said Dr. Robert J. Bullwinkel, pediatrician at the Marshfield Clinic.

12 to 15 year-olds can receive their Pfizer vaccine as long as they have parental or guardian consent. And it will be administered the same way as an adult would be with a 21 day recommendation between vaccinations.



Side effects will look similar to adult side effects

"Vaccine, just like any vaccine is creating an immunological response - that response could result in body aches, fevers, chills, not feeling well in a mild sense," said Dr. Bullwinkel

If your child is wary about getting the vaccine, just take Harley's advice,

"Go get the shot and let's get COVID over with!"

COVID-19 vaccines for 12 to 15 year-olds can be received by any location that currently supplies Pfizer. Walk-ins or appointment requirements vary by site.