Wisconsin prepares for Pfizer 12 to 15 population

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The state is still aiming for an 80% herd immunity goal by the 4th of July.

The deputy director of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Julie Willems Van Dijk said that's not changing with the addition of Pfizer's 12 to 15 vaccine eligibility.

Wisconsin ordered 13% of what was allocated by the federal government this week. Even with the new age range eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, DHS assured there is plenty of Pfizer to go around.

Twelve to 15-year-olds make up 300,000 of Wisconsin's population. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is currently meeting to issue clinical guidelines for the age expansion.

"As soon as ACIP releases their guidelines, DHS will be ready. If guidelines are as simple as an expansion of age range, then we will update the standing order tonight and vaccinations can begin tomorrow," Willems Van Dijk said.

Pfizer shots for the 12 to 15 age group are measured three weeks a part.

School districts will work with DHS' recommendations, and will vaccinate students similar to how teachers received vaccinations through school-run clinics.

