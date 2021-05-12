Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce asks Evers to end extra unemployment as businesses struggle to hire

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - Saying businesses of all sizes across Wisconsin are "desperate to find workers," Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is asking Gov. Tony Evers to end extra unemployment benefits.

In a letter to the governor, the group says a person can receive $670 per week of unemployment thanks to $300 extra from the federal government, which equals $16.75 an hour.

"Business leaders tell us every single day that this expanded unemployment benefit is creating a strong disincentive to work and making it harder for them to hire," the letter reads.

Kurt Bauer, president of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, says able-bodied workers, "remain on the sidelines while thousands of jobs are available."

"Small, medium and large businesses from every corner of the state are desperate to find workers," Bauer said. "Manufacturers, construction firms, the hospitality sector and businesses from countless other industries are not only facing competition from other employers, now they must compete with state and federal unemployment benefits."

Bauer and other group members are asking the governor to eliminate the $300 federal enhancement and transition to "pre-pandemic unemployment insurance eligibility and benefits as soon as possible."