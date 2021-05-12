Wealthy nations once lauded as successes lag in vaccinations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Some of the countries that were most praised last year for controlling the coronavirus are lagging far behind in getting their populations vaccinated. And some, especially in Asia, are seeing COVID-19 cases grow. In Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, vaccination rates are languishing in the single figures. Not only do those three countries rank worst among all developed nations in vaccinating their people against COVID-19, they also rank below many developing countries, such as Brazil and India. Australia is also performing comparatively poorly. That compares to the U.S., where nearly half of all people have gotten at least one shot, and Britain and Israel, where rates are even higher.