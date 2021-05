SPOONER (WQOW) - A man was killed after his vehicle crashed into railroad cars in Spooner on Tuesday.

According to the Spooner Police Department, the incident happened just after Noon in the area of Roundhouse Road near Rustic Lane. The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. It was also reported that he was the only person in the vehicle.

A crash reconstruction is being conducted by the WI State Patrol.