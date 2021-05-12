US files first trade complaint with Mexico under USMCA

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States has filed its first labor complaint involving Mexico under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, after an old-guard union was caught destroying ballots at a General Motors plant in northern Mexico. The U.S. Trade Representative invoked the “rapid response” mechanism under the trade pact, known as the USMCA. The mechanism allows a panel to determine whether Mexico is enforcing labor laws that allow workers to choose their union. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday the move “helps workers both at home and in Mexico, by stopping a race to the bottom.” Mexican auto workers make about one tenth of U.S. wages.