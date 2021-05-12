Travel spike expected over Memorial Day weekend

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - If you plan to travel this Memorial Day weekend, you'll probably have a lot of company. That's because AAA expects a huge bounce-back in the number of Americans planning to travel this holiday weekend.

Officials say in the U.S., more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more between May 27 and May 31.

That's a 60% increase from last year when only 23 million traveled during the pandemic. However, it would still be a 13% decrease compared to Memorial Day weekend of 2019.

Trooper Ashley Morales with the Wisconsin State Patrol said with the uptick in traffic, people should still drive the speed limit, be mindful of motorcyclists, drive sober and wear their seat belt.

"A lot of people sometimes think that just because it's a holiday weekend, they're going to go out there and do what they want," Morales said. "Well just because you're out there having fun, it doesn't mean that the laws don't apply on those weekends or those holidays so just make sure you're still abiding by the laws because they're still going to be there at the end of the day."

In Wisconsin, AAA said more than 700,000 residents are expected to take a trip during the holiday weekend this year.

Last year, roughly 455,000 people traveled, a number highly impacted by the pandemic.