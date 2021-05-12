State of the Tribes address brings attention to culture, history, issues

MADISON (WQOW) - The annual State of the Tribes address was held in Madison, and several key issues were brought to lawmakers' attention.

President of the Lac du Flambeau Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa, John Johnson Sr. spoke to legislators about key issues facing Native Americans in the state, including being affected by COVID-19 and an increase in drug abuse related to the pandemic, as well as harassment and racism.



UW-Eau Claire professor of American Indian Studies Dr. Debra Barker said what stuck out to her was how Johnson took the opportunity to educate the Assembly on misconceptions some have about Native Americans in the state.

"It's really important for the majority culture to see us Native Americans as human beings," Barker said. "Not as a mythic, dying, vanishing culture, not as mascots, not as victims of plight, but that we're people."

Johnson spoke on behalf of Wisconsin's 11 tribal nations in what was the 17th annual State of the Tribes address.