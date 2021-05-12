SpaceX Starlink satellite makes surprise visit to Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An unusual string of lights appeared in the sky earlier this morning, and no they weren't flying saucers or a new constellation.

It was SpaceX's most recent group of Starlink satellites launched earlier this week.

The string of satellites is one of 60 satellites that may be visible over the northwest Wisconsin sky.

The constellation-like string is part of a development to provide high-speed internet, especially to rural and remote locations.

According to the SpaceX Starlink Satellites Tracker the next set of satellites to pass over Eau Claire will be Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. Visibility will spread throughout the night until 5 a.m.