Public service in the US: Increasingly thankless, exhausting

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Historically, public service jobs have given people a chance to give back to their communities while earning solid benefits, maybe even a pension. But many public servants no longer feel the love. They’re battered and burnt out. They’re stretched by systems where shortages are common. Colleagues are retiring early or resigning, as Mathis did. There are mental breakdowns, substance abuse and even suicide, especially among first responders. The pandemic has only made matters worse.