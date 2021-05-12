Probe: Vermont police endangered Black state legislator

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A two-year investigation into a Vermont police department has found that officers failed to adequately investigate alleged threats against former state legislator Kiah Morris due to its racism and prejudice. In a 54-page report, the Vermont Human Rights Commission found that the Bennington Police Department endangered Morris’ safety by withholding critical information about a white supremacist who had been targeting her on social media. Vermont Public Radio reports that the town of Bennington issued a 16-page response refuting the findings and claimed that “there is no bias.” Bennington Select Board Chair Jeannie Jenkins said Tuesday that the case highlights the limitations of legal system in curtailing racist speech.