Police: Woman posed as student to promote Instagram page

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old woman who wanted to promote her Instagram page attempted to blend in with students at a Miami-area high school. Monday’s stunt at American Senior High School landed Audrey Francisquini in jail. She’s now facing charges of burglary, interfering with a school function and resisting arrest without violence. Investigators say she handed out pamphlets printed with her Instagram account after sneaking onto the campus around 8:30 a.m. She eluded security a couple of times and eventually left campus. Police caught up with her at her home and arrested her. Records didn’t list a lawyer for her.