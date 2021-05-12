Police: 11-year-old robbery suspect was driving stolen car

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of robbing an 80-year-old California man, and police say the 11-year-old was driving a stolen car. Officials say the robbery victim, an Asian man, was walking in a residential area of San Leandro when he was attacked by the two juveniles Wednesday. Officers tracked down the suspects and police say the 11-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in Oakland on Monday. Detectives are investigating whether the suspects committed any other crimes in the San Francisco Bay Area.