Performance artist Marina Abramovic wins Spanish arts prize

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish foundation has awarded Serbian performance artist Marina Abramovic one of the European nation’s most prestigious awards for the fine arts. The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards said that the work of the 74-year-old Abramovic revealed “a sensorial and spiritual component hitherto unknown.” Her works include sitting for 716 hours in New York’s Museum of Modern Art while thousands of museumgoers took turns sitting in front of her and sharing her gaze. The 50,000-euro award is one of eight prizes given to exceptional artists, scientists and athletes by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.