Packers open 2021-22 season at Saints

(WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers will begin the 2021-22 season in New Orleans, the National Football League announced Wednesday.

Kickoff will be at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 12, on FOX.

Week 1 matchups were revealed Wednesday morning. The entire season schedule will be announced on a special broadcast on NFL Network starting at 7:00 p.m.

Green Bay has gone 13-3 the last two seasons under Matt LaFleur.

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to Cincinnati on September 12 to face the Bengals at 12:00 p.m. on FOX.

Minnesota finished 7-9 last season.