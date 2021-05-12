New fellowship gives $25,000 grants to Puerto Rican writers

NEW YORK (AP) — A new fellowship co-sponsored by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will provide $25,000 for emerging and established Puerto Rican writers. On Wednesday, the Foundation and the Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund announced the establishment of the Letras Boricuas Fellowship for 30 Puerto Ricans in Puerto Rico and elsewhere who write poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or children’s literature. The first 15 winners will be announced in November. All are tentatively scheduled to meet in San Juan in 2023. Among those welcoming the news is “Hamilton” playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. He says he hopes the fellowship will be an important means of supporting Puerto Rican artists to tell more stories.