Michigan Republican wants to register fact-checkers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Republican known for challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election has turned his attention to those who fact-check the claims and statements of public officials. State Rep. Matt Maddock this week introduced the “Fact Checker Registration Act,” which would force journalists and others who perform fact checks to register with the state and insure themselves with a $1 million fidelity bond. His legislation also would fine fact-checkers $1,000 every day they don’t register. Critics say the legislation, if enacted, would be a clear violation of First Amendment protections for the press and free speech.